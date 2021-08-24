Cancel
CityFibre set to raise £1bn as UK fibre competition heats up

By Nick Wood
telecoms.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltnet CityFibre is said to be on the verge of securing new debt and equity funding that would give it an extra £1 billion to spend on its fibre deployment. Sources cited by the Wall Street Journal on Monday claim that the company is close to selling a stake worth £500 million to Mubadala Investment Co., Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund. The deal would value CityFibre at more than £2 billion. It would also highlight just how attractive the ultrafast broadband market has become to investors, given that a Goldman Sachs-led consortium acquired CityFibre’s entire operation in 2018 for a little over £500 million.

