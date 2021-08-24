Cancel
5G smartphone share of global total set to double this year

By Scott Bicheno
telecoms.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from analyst firm Omdia reckons the 5G smartphone installed base will approach half of the total by the end of this year. The main reason is the significantly increased presence of 5G modems in cheaper devices as their cost decreases and the rollout of 5G reaches a point at which it’s worth investing in them. Of those 5G smartphones, 81% of them will only support ‘Sub6’, which refers to Gigahertz and covers all frequencies below millimetre wave. The proportion of 5G handsets that support mmWave is expected to grow to 32% next year.

