5G smartphone share of global total set to double this year

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most recent attempt to make foldable phones go mainstream.Despite a price drop between the Z Fold 2 and this new iteration, the Z Fold 3 is still one of the company’s most expensive smartphones, with both starting at £1599.Its headline feature is, understandably, the second, larger screen that emerges from the middle of the device as the user unfolds it like a book – switching from the 6.2in outer display to the 7.6in internal one.Samsung has also updated this recent model with better waterproofing, stronger housing, and support for its S Pen stylus...