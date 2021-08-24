Cancel
Leon County, FL

Free McDonald's value meal with a COVID vaccine hosted by LCSO, Neighborhood Medical Clinic

By WTXL Digital Staff
 8 days ago
Leon County Sheriff's Office and Neighborhood Medical Center are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine site at McDonald's on Orange Ave. and Monroe St., with a bonus free value meal from the fast-food restaurant after you receive a vaccine.

Vaccines are available from 9 a.m. to noon. After receiving your vaccine, you will get a voucher for a free value meal.

"We are asking everyone on the Southside to come down here to MicDonald's on Orange Avenue and Monroe Street," said Sheriff Walt McNeil. "We've got the vaccine van out here, the health department's out, we're giving away vaccinations. It's about keeping our community safe. How can you help? Come and get the vaccine and we can beat this pandemic and get ourselves back to work, we can stop seeing all the lives that are being lost. It takes every one of us engaged. Leon County Sheriff's Office talks about 'ALLin,' here's your opportunity, #ALLinLEON County!

