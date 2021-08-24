Cancel
CT scan of an ancient reptile skull reveals little evolutionary change over 22 million years

smu.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (SMU) – A CT scan of the skull of a long-necked plesiosaur shows the cranial architecture of these long-extinct marine reptiles didn’t evolve much over 22 million years that they lived during Cretaceous time. That’s very unusual, said SMU paleontologist Louis Jacobs, one of the world's foremost authorities on...

www.smu.edu

