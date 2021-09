This is a guest post by 2021 Junior Fellow, Hannah Spring Pfeifer. Hannah is pursuing graduate degrees in American History and Nonprofit Management at Villanova University. Nothing about working in a library ever appealed to me when I was younger. Perhaps media depictions are to blame for convincing a child that libraries are silent spaces and librarians are ready to shush the loudest breather in the reading room. Thankfully, working and learning in the humanities proved the “Marian the Librarian” stereotype incorrect. With age comes wisdom, and though I cannot claim to have much wisdom at the mere age of 23, the past two months working as a Junior Fellow with the Library of Congress (LOC) have taught me immeasurably more about the value of libraries than the previous 22 years and 10 months combined.