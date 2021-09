Plant-based diets have been becoming more and more popular. Yet, finding dining options that are vegan friendly can often prove to be difficult. I'm not a vegan but I have plenty of friends who are. They have shared their frustrations with trying to find a variety of options when choosing to dine out. Instead, they usually end up with plain noodles or a salad. Understandably, that would get boring quickly. Thankfully, it looks like we have more than a few options in the Kalamazoo area.