Improve your PC with $27 off the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor

The AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors are new and fast and pretty great all around, but if you haven't gotten one yet now you have a chance to save some money and upgrade your PC in the process. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor is currently on sale for $272.99 at Amazon. This CPU was selling for as much as $300 in July and only dropped to around $290 after that. A couple other retailers have it on sale, too, but Amazon still has the best price compared to those (for example, it's down to $280 at Best Buy. Today's deal is an all-new low that most likely won't last very long.