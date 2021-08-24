Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Improve your PC with $27 off the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors are new and fast and pretty great all around, but if you haven't gotten one yet now you have a chance to save some money and upgrade your PC in the process. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor is currently on sale for $272.99 at Amazon. This CPU was selling for as much as $300 in July and only dropped to around $290 after that. A couple other retailers have it on sale, too, but Amazon still has the best price compared to those (for example, it's down to $280 at Best Buy. Today's deal is an all-new low that most likely won't last very long.

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ComputersTree Hugger

Did Microsoft Just Announce the End of Computers?

Microsoft just launched Windows 365, saving us everything between Windows 11 and 364 and going totally cloud-based. It's just available for business now, but if you look closely, you might see a future of greener, lower impact computing. As tech consultant Shelly Palmer notes, it's a big deal. "Depending upon...
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.
ComputersDigital Trends

This HP Chromebook is down to $100 today — perfect for school

When you’re looking for affordable laptop deals to buy for your child in preparation for the new school year, you might want to stay away from MacBook deals. You should consider Chromebook deals, as these Chrome OS-powered devices are cheaper than traditional laptops. However, if they’re still beyond your budget, check out refurbished laptop deals. Refurbished MacBook deals remain relatively expensive though, especially when compared to Blair Tech’s $200 price cut for the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, which lowers its price to just $100 from its original price of $300.
ComputersDigital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

When buying a new computer, going with laptop deals will be cheaper than desktop computer deals because, for the latter, you’ll also need to purchase from one of these desktop monitor deals. It’s highly recommended that you browse Dell laptop deals for reliable machines, but if those offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to shift to refurbished laptop deals. If you’re interested, you can enjoy 35% off any laptop that’s available from Dell Refurbished by using the coupon code BTSLAPTOP35, and you’ll get free ground shipping, too.
ComputersDigital Trends

This Dell laptop is so cheap for back-to-school — but not for long

For parents who are helping their children look for laptop deals in preparation for the new school year, you might want to narrow your search to student laptop deals for affordability. In particular, Dell laptop deals will get you dependable machines, including the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is on sale at $109 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $280 from its original price of $389.
ComputersDigital Trends

Why you need to buy this refurbished Lenovo laptop for school

You’d be forgiven for thinking you always have to buy brand new to get the best deals on excellent tech. Believe it or not, there are some great factory refurbished laptop deals, and they’re just as worthy of your time and money, especially if you need a new system for school.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Amazon Labor Day Sale Finds of 2021

If the realization that Labor Day is just around the corner brings to mind all the fall essentials you've been meaning to get, you're in luck. Earning its nickname of being the Everything Store for the umpteenth time, Amazon is currently stacked with deals on trending items, devices, gadgets and more. At the moment, back-to-school supplies, fall fashion, headphones and furniture are seeing deep discounts.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best cheap phone under $100 in 2021: Top budget picks

Not everybody wants or needs the best phone money can buy. Perhaps you've browsed our budget phones under $300 and wonder whether even better bargains abound. Or maybe you want something super affordable (i.e., expendable) for your pre-teen's first handset. Or you're planning an extreme holiday -- rock climbing or white water rafting, anyone? -- and you'd rather not put your iPhone 12 Pro at risk. Do you want a backup device "just in case"? Or maybe you just love a really great deal.
ComputersDigital Trends

Last Chance: Get this Samsung Chromebook laptop for $129 for back-to-school

Now is your last chance to snag a Samsung Chromebook for just $129 before heading back to school. With strictly limited stock, this deal at Walmart is a fantastic offer, reducing the stylish Chromebook by a huge $170. If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook to take to class this Fall, this is the one for you. You’ll need to be quick though as, like we said, the sale is very nearly over. You won’t want to miss out on saving such a huge chunk of cash.
ComputersDigital Trends

Hurry! The Dell XPS 15 laptop with touchscreen got a $420 price cut

If you’re looking for a new laptop that can work hard and play hard, then you need to check out the Dell XPS deals going on now. Perfect for school, work, or gaming, this performance laptop offers a range of enhanced features. Marked down $420 from $1,950 to just $1,530, you can save big on this powerhouse of a laptop when you order it directly from Dell. The Dell XPS 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch screen with an OLED display, a 9th-generation Intel Core processor, and a NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. You’ll be blown away by the abilities of the world’s smallest performance-class laptop.
ComputersDigital Trends

Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

It’s expensive being a student and starting out or returning to college. If you can’t afford to buy a laptop out right before you head back to class, there is an answer. Right now, at Walmart, you can buy a Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook for just $17 per month with the Affirm monthly payment scheme. With no hidden fees and a real-time decision within minutes, you’ll know exactly what to pay every month while gaining the benefit of a new laptop in time for school. It’s the ideal way of getting the technology you need without having to spend a lot in one bulk sum.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Dell launches sleek 14-inch portable monitor powered by USB-C

Dell launched a new portable monitor aimed at mobile road warriors who need a larger screen while traveling. The Dell 14 Portable Monitor is a 14-inch FHD display that connects to your laptop or tablet with just a USB-C cable, allowing you to augment your display so you can stay productive and collaborate when you’re away from your desk.
Computersimore.com

Apple adds very expensive new graphics options to Mac Pro

Apple has added new graphics options to its Mac Pro range. You can now add Radeon Pro W6800X, and W6900X to configurations. These deliver massive performance boosts but at a very high cost. Apple has added new models of graphics cards to its Mac Pro configurations, adding even more graphics...
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell XPS 17 review: A mobile workstation in disguise

Dell XPS 17 review: A mobile workstation in disguise. If you work primarily from home, the idea of a large, 17-inch laptop might sound attractive. The screens on these laptops are only a few inches smaller than some external PC monitors, packed into a single package that can be taken on the go.
ComputersHot Hardware

GeForce RTX 30 Pricing Free Fall Continues As Radeon RX 6000 Edges Higher

Prices for NVIDIA's GeForce range of consumer graphics cards continue to trend back towards MSRP territory, and if things continue they have been going, they could potentially encroach that level by the end of the year. Or so new price tracking data indicates. Color us skeptical, though we will certainly cross our fingers in hopes of GPU pricing returning to normal.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review

At long last, AMD's answer to Nvidia's RTX 3060 has arrived. Announced just a couple of weeks ago at China Joy, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is being pitched as AMD's ultimate 1080p graphics card in their next-gen RX 6000 family - although to say this card is only good at playing games at 1920x1080 is actually doing it a disservice in my eyes. Far from 'just' being a high performing 1080p card, the RX 6600 XT is also a very capable GPU for playing games at 2560x1440 as well, able to hit a smooth 60fps or above on High settings in pretty much every game in my benchmarking suite.

Comments / 0

Community Policy