Ericsson CEO warns of Chinese advantage if 6G standard splits

By Scott Bicheno
telecoms.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBörje Ekholm, CEO of Swedish kit vendor Ericsson, reckons the West could be at a disadvantage if China ends up developing its own 6G standard. Ekholm was speaking exclusively to Light Reading “If the tech world is fragmented East and West then it is going to mean competition between two ecosystems,” he said. “A Chinese ecosystem will be formidable competition for the West. It concerns me that end users – customers and enterprises – will feel it in their mobile experience.”

