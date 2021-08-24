Ericsson CEO warns of Chinese advantage if 6G standard splits

According to a new study technology is the biggest lobby sector to the European Union and that spend is dominated by US tech giants. The study was compiled by Corporate Europe Observatory and Lobbycontrol and relied on data from the EU Transparency Register, which publishes the details of those organisations who carry out activities to influence the EU policy and decision-making process. Otherwise known as lobbying, this is essentially legalized corruption through which those organisations with the deepest pockets attempt to influence policy making to their benefit.