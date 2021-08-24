Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Panthers Have Elite Top-Six Forward Group

By Joey Ganzi
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a bitter end to the season at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers went back to the drawing board in an attempt to get better. Most of their priorities were more in-house than external, and they managed to get them done in a great fashion with the re-signings of Anthony Duclair and Sam Bennett. Furthermore, they also gave a new contract to Carter Verhaeghe that will kick in at the start of the 2022-23 season, meaning they’ll have him for one more season at a discount.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Sam Reinhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nhl Draft#The Florida Panthers#The Buffalo Sabres#Nhl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLlitterboxcats.com

Former Panthers forward Jimmy Hayes passes away at 31

Former Florida Panthers forward Jimmy Hayes, who played seven seasons in the NHL, has passed away at the age of 31. The cause of death is currently unknown. Hayes spent almost two seasons (125 games) with the Cats after he was acquired on November 14, 2013, along with Dylan Olsen, in exchange for Kris Versteeg and Philippe Lefebvre. Hayes produced 11 goals and 18 points in 53 games following the trade.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Panthers’ Owen Tippett Deserves Top-6 Opportunity

In the 2020-21 season, Owen Tippett showed flashes of greatness. During the playoffs, head coach Joel Quenneville trusted him to play on the second line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett, and it paid off tremendously. Tippet scored a goal and three assists for four points in the Florida Panthers’ six-game series loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHLYardbarker

NHL Rumors Weekly: Canadiens; Rangers; Sabres; Blues; and Wild

NHL Rumors Weekly is back and bringing you the top rumors of the week and the latest buzz of the day. Our goal is to have the most comprehensive update available. In this edition, we start with the fallout from the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet and Jack Eichel. NHL Rumors...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Buffalo Sabres Mailbag: Eichel, Prospects, Outdoor Games & More

Welcome to the first Buffalo Sabres mailbag I’ve done in my time covering the team for THW. I knew that with the offseason winding down and the 2021-22 season fast approaching, Sabres fans must want some questions answered, especially with the slowdown in the hockey news cycle. Why is Jack Eichel still on the team? Will Eichel be traded before the season starts? Will the Sabres or Team X allow Eichel to have the surgery he wants? Basically, a bunch of Eichel questions, plus a whole lot of other topics I’m glad Sabres fans have on their minds.
BasketballPosted by
On3.com

Yohan Traore, 2022 elite forward, cuts list to 10

Yohan Traore, a 6-foot-10 power forward out of Paris (France) Dream City Christian tells On3 he is down to 10 options – LSU, Texas Tech, UCLA, Utah, Tennessee, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, Oklahoma State, and the NBL. Traore is the No. 1 ranked power forward in the On3 100 rankings. Yohan...
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Florida lands elite power forward recruit over arch-rival, first commit of class of 2022

Malik Reneau, a 6-foot-9 power forward out of Hialeah, Florida (Montverde Academy) has committed to Florida basketball for the class of 2022. Reneau is the Gator’s first commitment of the class, and chose Florida over Florida State, Memphis and Miami. He has one year of high school remaining. He’s the No. 6 power forward in this class, and the No. 43 player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Should the Canadiens match the Jesperi Kotkaniemi Offersheet?

The Carolina Hurricanes have offersheeted Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a one-year contract worth $6,100,035 total (includes $20 signing bonus). The Canadiens have seven days to match the offer. If they don’t, they will receive Carolina’s 2022 1st and 3rd round pick. This offersheet looks like an act of revenge for the...
NHLrawcharge.com

2020-21 Lightning Player Grades: The Top Forwards

Welcome to the 2020-21 Raw Charge Lightning Player Grades. Let’s take a look at the last forwards to be graded, the Top Six (Seven) forwards. With Nikita Kucherov missing the whole regular season, Tyler Johnson filled in for him for much of the season in the top two lines, which is why we get the Top Seven.
NHLNHL

Capitals prospect McMichael could earn role in forward group

Add Irwin, McIlrath for depth at defensemen with hopes of playoff run. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, the Washington Capitals:. 2020-21 season: 36-15-5, second in MassMutual...
NHLYardbarker

Devils Have Options to Fill Final Top-Six Forward Spot

The 2021-22 season will be a big one for the New Jersey Devils as they try to take the next step in their rebuilding process. Expectations are as high as they’ve been in a long while, and plenty of big question marks hover over both the players and the roster as a whole. Will Dougie Hamilton transform the New Jersey defense? Will Jack Hughes finally start to produce consistently? Is the team capable of playing in meaningful games? But before we can answer any of those questions, we must find the solution to the more immediate dilemma: Who will slot into the final top-six forward spot to start the season?
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Top 100 LB Jaishawn Barham shows elite athleticism in scrimmage

BALITMORE -- Top 100 linebacker Jaishawn Barham tuned up for his senior season Tuesday with an impressive scrimmage showing despite limited reps. The St. Frances standout, who is looking the hardest at Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina and Florida, was dominant in the few series he was on the field against Mississauga (Ont.) Clarkson North. (Clips are in the video player above.)
NHLSports Illustrated

Vladimir Tarasenko Still Awaits a Trade

It's been almost two months since Vladimir Taransenko reportedly requested a trade from the St. Louis Blues earlier in the off-season. Despite weeks of speculation, however, the 29-year-old winger is no closer to changing teams. The Blues need the cap flexibility from shedding Taranseko's $7.5-million annual average salary. Cap Friendly...
Tracy, MNMarshall Independent

FALL PREVIEW: Panthers return veteran group in 2021

TRACY — Last year, the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton volleyball team had another strong season, going 11-3 in their pandemic-shortened schedule. This season, the Panthers will have a strong veteran presence under coach Rick Haberman. TMB will have multiple players back from a season ago, led by the team’s six seniors in Maddi...
NFL247Sports

Carolina Panthers cut six players, roster now at 71

The Carolina Panthers cut six players Saturday ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players. The Panthers announced offensive tackle Martez Ivey, receiver Ishmael Hyman, linebacker Paddy Fisher and linebacker Jonathan Celestin were all waived by the franchise. Running back Darius Clark was waived with an injury designation, while safety Doug Middleton has been released.
BasketballtheScore

Top-10 2023 prospect Smith signs with Overtime Elite

Tyler Smith, the eighth-ranked prospect on the ESPN 60 for 2023, has signed with Overtime Elite, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Sunday. Smith is the seventh five-star recruit to ink a deal with the newly formed league. The 6-foot-10 power forward had offers from Kansas, Baylor, Texas, Florida State, Memphis, and LSU, among others.
NFLCarolina Panthers

Panthers part ways with six more players

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made six more cuts Saturday, in addition to the previously reported waiver of kicker Joey Slye. The team waived tackle Martez Ivey, wide receiver Ishmael Hyman, linebacker Paddy Fisher, and linebacker Jonathan Celestin, waived-injured running back Darius Clark, and released veteran safety Doug Middleton. That puts...
NHLflamesnation.ca

2021 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #7 Connor Mackey

The Calgary Flames boast a brawny track record when it comes to signing undrafted, unproven defencemen. And while expecting Connor Mackey to morph into the next Mark Giordano is a ludicrous assumption—somewhere in between a meteor demolishing the Saddledome and Sufjan Stevens releasing a bad album in terms of likelihood—the 24-year-old defenceman is swiftly ascending the ranks of Flames system.
NHL1stohiobattery.com

Dmitri Voronkov To Stay In KHL Through 2022-23 Season, Per Report

The Blue Jackets were able to bring Yegor Chinakhov to North America, but they've swung and missed with another Russian prospect. Per a report from sport.ru, the Blue Jackets attempted to buy out Dmitri Voronkov's contract with Ak Bars in an effort to get him to Cleveland (or Columbus) so that he could start his career within the organization. However, Ak Bars declined the offer, saying that they needed Voronkov.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers cut kicker Joey Slye, six others

The Panthers are beginning to move their roster toward the 53-man limit. Shortly after the trade for Ryan Santoso, the team announced it cut its incumbent kicker — Joey Slye — and six other players. In addition to Carolina waiving Slye, the team cut safety Doug Middleton, tackle Martez Ivey,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy