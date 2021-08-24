Panthers Have Elite Top-Six Forward Group
After a bitter end to the season at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers went back to the drawing board in an attempt to get better. Most of their priorities were more in-house than external, and they managed to get them done in a great fashion with the re-signings of Anthony Duclair and Sam Bennett. Furthermore, they also gave a new contract to Carter Verhaeghe that will kick in at the start of the 2022-23 season, meaning they’ll have him for one more season at a discount.www.yardbarker.com
