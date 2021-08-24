Panthers Have Elite Top-Six Forward Group

The 2021-22 season will be a big one for the New Jersey Devils as they try to take the next step in their rebuilding process. Expectations are as high as they’ve been in a long while, and plenty of big question marks hover over both the players and the roster as a whole. Will Dougie Hamilton transform the New Jersey defense? Will Jack Hughes finally start to produce consistently? Is the team capable of playing in meaningful games? But before we can answer any of those questions, we must find the solution to the more immediate dilemma: Who will slot into the final top-six forward spot to start the season?