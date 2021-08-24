Beasley among four Bills players in COVID-19 reentry process

You can bet your bottom dollar the Buffalo Bills would love to focus solely on what happens between the lines in 2021, as they work to build on what was one of the more special seasons in franchise history -- finishing 13-3 in 2020 and going blow for blow with the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship. Not so fast though, because the COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage in Buffalo, mostly due to the passionate refusal by Cole Beasley to get vaccinated. He's now been placed on the team's COVID/Reserve list along with Gabriel Davis, both receivers having had close contact with a trainer that tested positive.