CKE Restaurants Signs Master Franchise Agreement to Grow in Russia

H&H Bagels, an iconic New York City brand since 1972, has announced for the first time in its 50-year-history the launch of its national franchise program to expand the fast casual bagel concept to the top 50 U.S. metro markets. With four locations currently operating in New York, H&H Bagels has built a strong following over the last five decades, becoming known for its legendary bagels and its high quality fresh ingredients. In recent years, due to its immense growth with nationwide shipping and its global wholesale business, the brand has created an even larger following across all 50 states and around the world.