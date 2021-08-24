Cancel
CKE Restaurants Signs Master Franchise Agreement to Grow in Russia

QSR magazine
 9 days ago

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”) announced today a master franchise agreement with Nevada Russia Franchising Company LLC (“NRFC”) to further expand Carl’s Jr.'s presence in the Russian Federation. The partnership marks an extension of CKE Restaurants’ international growth plans following the opening of its 1,000th international restaurant earlier this year in Spain. The two groups are aiming to develop 300+ restaurants throughout Russia during the initial term of the agreement.

