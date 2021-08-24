Drake Jackson released by Houston Texans
Drake Jackson is once again looking for a new home. Last night, the Houston Texans released Jackson along with two other players. The news was first reported by Aaron Wilson.
The Texans claimed Jackson from the Detroit Lions two weeks ago; however, the rookie center joined a crowded position group and didn’t get much action during training camp or Houston’s preseason game vs. Dallas. The good news is, there was plenty of interest in Jackson when he first went on the waiver wire, so hopefully a new team will pick him up soon.
Drake Jackson originally signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Lions in May. At Kentucky, he played in 47 career games with 44 consecutive starts at center, helping the Wildcats win 37 total games, the most in a five-season span since 1949-53. In 2020, Jackson graded at 85 percent in 10 regular season games played, missing just one assignment in 627 snaps. Jackson also had 38 knockdown blocks and led the team with 167 blocks at the point of attack.
Today is the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters from 85 to 80. The next big cut happens on August 31, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to 53 players. The final preseason game is scheduled for Sunday, August 29.
