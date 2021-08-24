Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Leakers think the Xiaomi 12 release date will be a whole four months early

By Tom Bedford
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Xiaomi 12 Xiaomight arrive early, if leakers are to be believed. Wondering why we're not referring to it as the Xiaomi Mi 12? Well, news broke recently that the company is ditching the 'Mi' name from its phones, so presumably this new device will just be called the 'Xiaomi 12'.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

12K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Android#The Xiaomi Mi 12#Chinese#The Xiaomi Mi 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Announced A New Phone That Costs Just $155

Samsung has announced a new smartphone that is priced at just $155. The device in question is the Galaxy A03s. This smartphone has been announced in one market only, for now, but it may reach more markets soon. The device dropped in India. As you can see, in the provided...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 13 isn't official yet, but as it's already shaping up to be a modest update over last year's iPhone 12 family, rumors are beginning to pile up about the much more interesting iPhone 14 at an alarming rate. Indeed, we seem to be hearing more and more enticing and exciting bits of rumors and news about next year's iPhone than the one scheduled to arrive next month, which could be a red flag for Apple's next-gen flagships.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google exec unwillingly reveals Google Pixel 6 Pro's fingerprint sensor, then quickly deletes his post

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are yet to be launched after a short preview Google made for them a few weeks ago, promising premium design and what seems to be Google's attempt to get back in the game with the big boys on the flagship scene. Now, TechRadar reports another detail of the upcoming phones has been revealed in a screenshot shared by Hiroshi Lockheimer (Google's Senior Vice President for Android). The photo has since been removed by Lockheimer.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Xiaomi beats Samsung to become the biggest smartphone brand in the world

In the smartphone market, Xiaomi is a major phenomenon. After the embargo, the Chinese company appears to have won by eating. to become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer by volume in June 2021, according to. Counterpoint Research. . It's the company's first time accomplishing such a feat. In June 2021,...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Xiaomi Has Now Become the Biggest Smartphone Manufacturer

Only two days ago, Xiaomi managed to top Samsung and took the number one spot as the smartphone manufacturer by shipments or sales in Europe. A new report is now suggesting that Xiaomi might as well be the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world. If this is true, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer poses a serious threat to Samsung and other companies.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

OnePlus teases its own foldable phone reveal during Samsung's event

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus wants to steal your attention on the eve before Samsung’s Unpacked and also during the event itself. Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones and possibly wearables at a virtual, live-streamed showcase on 11 August 2021. But OnePlus is trying to make you forget about all that for a moment, by teasing its own dual-screen device. The company took to social media on Tuesday to share a brief video clip of what looks like a foldable phone - along with the caption "8.11 10am ET".
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus foldable phone may be launching today

In about a few hours, Samsung will reveal the new foldable phones. We are certain there will be two: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3. We’ve been anticipating for this day. August 11 is set for Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event but now we’re learning OnePlus may also introduce something new. There is no pre-announcement but the OnePlus USA Twitter account has posted a teaser that looks like a foldable phone. We had no idea OnePlus is working on one.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 won’t have stylus support like the Fold 3

The foldable phone is no longer just a gimmicky device targeting a particular niche of the market. Samsung wants the form factor to go mainstream. And the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 certainly feel like mainstream smartphones. They’re not official until next week, but we think we know everything about the two foldable handsets already. The rumors say that both handsets will be more durable, just like traditional smartphones. They’ll also be more affordable than their predecessors, with the Flip 3’s price reportedly in iPhone 13 Pro range. Samsung will also try transplanting the S Pen stylus...
Cell PhonesCNET

Where's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's selfie camera? Hidden under the screen

This story is part of Samsung Event, our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked. Samsung made a slew of an announcements Wednesday at Samsung Unpacked as it lifted the lid on its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. High on the list of features that caught our eye was the under-screen selfie camera on the Z Fold 3.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: How to watch and what to expect

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked is nearly upon us, and we're expecting some pretty major updates to the company's mobile hardware lineup. Many of the products and updates have been teased over the past few months, particularly since Google I/O back in May. Now, Samsung is finally set to make several announcements on Wednesday, and we've provided a link to watch the event below.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone Flip rumors: Apple's foldable iPhone showed off in new concept art

Apple's next smartphone, said to be called the iPhone 13, is expected to debut during the tech giant's next event in September. The iPhone 13 could be a noteworthy upgrade from Apple's earlier iPhones with a new design and updated camera for a similar price point to the iPhone 12 (here's how the rumored iPhone 13 compares to the iPhone 12). Although we could see the iPhone 13 in the next few months, Apple could also have interesting plans for a foldable iPhone rumored to be called the iPhone Flip. The latest buzz from YouTuber ConceptsiPhone shows concept art of the possible foldable Apple phone coming in four different color options: blue, red, gold and green. But, according to recent gossip from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we may not see the iPhone Flip for another two to three years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy