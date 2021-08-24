'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet announces engagement to longtime girlfriend
Eric Stonestreet has a wedding to plan. The ‘Modern Family’ actor announced his engagement to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer on Instagram over the weekend.www.audacy.com
