Relationships

'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

By Lizzy Buczak
 8 days ago

Eric Stonestreet has a wedding to plan. The ‘Modern Family’ actor announced his engagement to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer on Instagram over the weekend.

