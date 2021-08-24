'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

Congratulations are in order for Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet and his "people." On Sunday, Aug. 22, the 49-year-old actor announced on Instagram that he and Lindsay Schweitzer are engaged after the star popped the question. He shared several photos of the happy couple that showed off her eye-popping diamond ring. "She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" Eric humorously captioned the post. Among his famous friends sharing support in the comments section was Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote, "Yay!!! We are so happy for you." Rob Riggle—who has attended Kansas City-based sporting events with Eric, as both grew up in the area—posted,...