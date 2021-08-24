Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

State superintendent announces grant to combat Oklahoma teacher shortage

By Ryan Love
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yb011_0bbKOuWB00

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Tuesday a $4.2 million grant to help combat the teacher shortage throughout the state.

The grant will help the Oklahoma Chapter of Teach For America (TFA) launch a statewide strategy to increase school effectiveness, build a strong pipeline of educators and address pandemic-related learning loss, according to the State Department of Education.

“We are thrilled to work with TFA to expand the footprint of their innovative and effective talent development model in our schools,” Hofmeister says.“

"Educators who work within the TFA model are results-driven individuals who connect deeply with students and families. These skills will be in high demand as we continue to leverage strategies to combat the teacher shortage, work to ensure students recapture unfinished learning and foster a sense of reconnection within school communities.”

Funds for the three-year grant are coming from federal relief money.

With the funding, TFA will tap into its extensive nationwide alumni network for the recruitment and development of 50 teachers who will commit to working for two years in Oklahoma schools. Additionally, TFA will equip 75 aspiring school leaders with the tools and experience to one day lead schools of their own. The organization also plans to recruit up to 20 tutors per semester from colleges and universities to support schools in a variety of ways, including academic coaching and small-group instruction. This on-the-ground training will serve as a launchpad for local graduates to become part of the next generation of Oklahoma educators.
Oklahoma State Department of Education

“We are grateful to receive this generous grant to help us bring and develop more high-impact leaders to Oklahoma,” says Sarah Park, executive director of Teach For America Oklahoma City.

“These next three years are crucial for teachers and school leaders to address learning loss and provide social-emotional support especially to students who have been most directly impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, we’re committed long-term to ensuring that more Oklahoma students are on track to reach key educational milestones.”

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said last week that the teacher shortage is one of the most significant issues facing the district as the new school year gets underway.

“Anybody who is watching and is interested in working with young people or operationally, we have lots of positions within the district, we very much need folks," Gist told 2 News Oklahoma.

MORE >>> Masks, quarantines and teaching shortages: Tulsa superintendent talks return to classrooms

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Tfa#Trending Stories#Tulsa C Ity Council#Covid#Facebook Tulsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Student, teacher in Oklahoma die from Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old student in Oklahoma has died from the Coronavirus. During a meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education Thursday, superintendent of public instruction Joy Hofmeister said an eighth grade student from Oklahoma City Public Schools and a teacher from Grove both died from COVID-19.
EducationPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Here is hard proof Governor DeSantis’ Department of Education is actually threatening Superintendents and School Board Members

“No leniency…maximum accountability measures provided for under the law.”. White House plans to fund Florida schools who defy DeSantis’ order against mask mandates. The White House announced Tuesday that it is planning to support schools who defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order and enact mask mandates for students. Under current...
Johnson County, TNThe Tomahawk

Schools face shortage of teachers

Johnson County is a small area with four elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Despite its stature, the local school system has been struggling to find teachers for its ranks. According to recent reports, this problem has grown over time and was exacerbated by losing many employees to retirement.
Abilene, TXktxs.com

Teacher shortage across the U.S. and in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Based on the data, the profession of teaching is an overlooked and underpaid industry. What makes this ironic is that teachers play a big part in determining the success and longevity of our society's future. According to the Front Line Education, 75% of cities experience shortages, 65% of rural districts reported shortages, along with 60% of suburban districts. Things have changed in the field of education drastically, in the past this problem did not exist, only 34% of districts with shortages struggled to find applicants across different subjects and grade levels in the past based on Front Line Education's data.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Fox News

Special education teacher shortage impacting 48 states

Raleigh, N.C. – Fourteen percent of all public school students received some kind of special education services during the 2019-20 school year, the U.S. Center for Education Statistics reported. But schools nationwide can't find enough special education teachers to fill the vacancies. Every state except New Hampshire and New Mexico...
EducationSand Hills Express

Pandemic contributes to nationwide teacher shortages

LaSalle Township, Illinois — When students recently returned to Illinois’ LaSalle-Peru High School, the number of teachers didn’t add up. The pandemic has accelerated a teacher shortage years in the making, superintendent Steven Wrobleski said. “It would not be uncommon to have between 50 and 100 applicants in years past,”...
Shreveport, LAKSLA

ArkLaTex teacher shortage grows

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The nationwide teacher shortage is growing, and it’s mainly due to low relative pay, the U.S. Education Department reports. The dearth of educators is being further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but not to the extent that some would believe. COVID-19 is playing a role. But...
Tulsa, OKtulsakids.com

Covid in the Classroom

Covid-19 cases are surging in Oklahoma (today’s 7-day average is 2,038 new cases per day). At the same time, schools are opening their doors for in-person learning. What could go wrong?. School districts are trying to figure out what to tell families regarding Covid safety protocols, but have their hands...
Public HealthPosted by
The 74

Thousands of Students, Teachers in Quarantine

As the new school year gets underway, thousands of students and educators in multiple states are quarantining as COVID cases erupt in schools. Many of the outbreaks have occurred in places with low vaccination rates and no requirement that masks be worn in school. In Florida’s Palm Beach County, some 440 students are in quarantine […]
EducationBluefield Daily Telegraph

School systems to decide: State leaves fate of masks for students, staff to local boards

CHARLESTON — As kids return to school later this month, the decision on a mask policy for students and staff will be left up to local school systems in West Virginia. Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that local superintendents and school boards will decide what is best for their communities.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

New Oregon law suspends graduation testing requirement

A new Oregon law that suspends a requirement for a basic-skills test in math, reading and writing to graduate high school is being praised by advocates as a way to rethink education standards and sharply criticized by others as a misguided effort that will hurt children’s learning in the long run.
Georgia StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: 4 tiny Georgia districts close in-person classes

ATLANTA — Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction within days of starting school, saying high COVID-19 case counts among students and staff makes it unsafe to continue. Other districts have closed individual schools or sent hundreds of students into quarantine after exposure to people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy