Teachers, staff to get one-time bonus

LAURINBURG — Staff at Scotland County Schools are in for a treat, as they’ll be getting a one-time bonus for staying with the school system for the rest of the semester.

Finance Director Kevin Combs spoke to the Scotland County Board of Education on Monday during the Committee of the Whole meeting about the raises, which is coming from some of the federal COVID money.

“We are making it possible for all of our staff members — that’s our part-time staff, staff of child nutrition, bus drivers, teachers, faculty of Scotland County Schools they will receive a retention bonus on this month’s check,” Combs said. “The will receive $1,000 for the month of September through December of 2021 … this is a retention bonus so we do have some expectations. We expect our folks to have a job with Scotland County Schools to earn the money.”

Combs explained that anyone who resigned before the checks are printed will not get the money, but there is also a payback clause as well.

“We have instituted a pro-rated reimbursement to the district for any time not served that we prepaid you for,” Combs said. “In other words, we’re giving you $250 a month for these months of September, October, November and December. If you leave at the end of October, that means you did not work November and December, so we expect $250 for each of those months totaling $500 garnished from that last paycheck.”

Combs added the plan is to continue the additions in the spring semester as well then moving forward look for other ways to add extra compensations for teachers.

“We know that this is a time that we want to make sure our teachers know that we appreciate them and that we want them to have the financial resources needed to get through this pandemic,” Combs said. “It is $1,000 but unfortunately we cannot do this like we did our summer school which could go without having retirement and all that taken out … so it will be about $750.”

The ones at the school system who won’t be getting the additional funds are contract workers such as Service Solution, which has around 30 employees working to clean the buildings in the district.

“In essence, Service Solution respectively declined to offer the bonus to their employees,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.

The money for the district employees will be going on their end of August check, according to Combs but there are some who won’t be seeing this money for a short amount of time due to the regulations with how the district can give it.

“There will be some of our employees who won’t get this money immediately,” Combs said. “Those who are under FMLA, those who are currently out of work due to workman’s comp but we will hold this money for them. The intention is that when they return they will have this money issued to them because we appreciate them coming back.”