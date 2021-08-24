What If…? Episode 3 Posters Confirm Nick Fury And Black Widow Story
Disney Plus never previews individual episodes of its original series, which usually isn’t a problem, as we have some idea of what’s about to happen based on the events of the last week’s episode. But in the case of Marvel’s animated anthology show What If…?, we have literally no clue what to expect as the whole set-up changes each time. Thankfully, a couple of new posters for this Wednesday’s episode 3 confirm the two characters who will take center stage.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0