What If…? Episode 3 Posters Confirm Nick Fury And Black Widow Story

Marvel’s What If…? series on Disney+ has a brand new poster with the Marvel Zombies front and center. Now, fans have been anticipating the very idea of the strange storyline making its way to the MCU in some capacity for years now. It seems as though they’re finally going to get their wish in an upcoming episode of the DIsney+ show. On the poster, the undead walk among the living as a worse for wear Steve Rogers and a green Tony Stark are looking pretty menacing in the middle of a city streak. The viewer must note that Captain America’s costume reflects where he was in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with a little more flourish. Tony Stark has on the Infinity War nanotech armor, which is even more interesting because that would mean this timeline has some wild divergences from the “main” MCU timeline. If that even exists anymore after the events of Loki. No matter what goes down, What If promises to be one heck of a ride.