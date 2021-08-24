Kobe Bryant Superfan Tony Finau Fittingly Wins the Biggest PGA Tour Event of His Career on the Black Mamba’s Birthday
There’s only one NBA jersey in Tony Finau‘s closet: a gold Los Angeles Lakers jersey with a purple No. 8 on the front and the name “Bryant” on the back. Finau isn’t a huge NBA geek, but he was always a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan. The pro golfer started rooting for the Lakers at an early age just because of Bryant, and he’s been a loyal follower ever since. So, after 1,975 winless days on the PGA Tour, it was only right that Finau scored his long-awaited second victory on the Black Mamba’s birthday.www.sportscasting.com
