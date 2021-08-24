Cancel
Kobe Bryant Superfan Tony Finau Fittingly Wins the Biggest PGA Tour Event of His Career on the Black Mamba’s Birthday

By Jack Dougherty
There’s only one NBA jersey in Tony Finau‘s closet: a gold Los Angeles Lakers jersey with a purple No. 8 on the front and the name “Bryant” on the back. Finau isn’t a huge NBA geek, but he was always a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan. The pro golfer started rooting for the Lakers at an early age just because of Bryant, and he’s been a loyal follower ever since. So, after 1,975 winless days on the PGA Tour, it was only right that Finau scored his long-awaited second victory on the Black Mamba’s birthday.

