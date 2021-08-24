Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Hotel Vermont strengthens leadership team

vermontbiz.com
 8 days ago

Hotel Vermont is pleased to announce several updates to its executive leadership team, further enhancing the organization's commitment to growth and resilience. The appointments come at a time when Hotel Vermont continues to hold its position as a leader in the local and regional travel industry. With a robust pipeline of exciting local programming and celebrations, the property is thrilled to celebrate the names and faces of those who make it possible.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Business
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Local
Vermont Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Restaurants#Front Office#Food Beverage#Hotel Vermont#Beer Concierge Program#Westport Hospitality#Housekeeping#Hotel Vermont Locally#U S News World Report#Leed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
TrafficPosted by
CNN

Ida triggers massive flooding across Northeast

People are being evacuated from New York City subway stations. First responders continue to safely evacuate people from the New York City subway system after “a historic and challenging night for the region, our customers and transit workers,” the acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Janno Lieber, said in a statement.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Zelensky meet at White House amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Wednesday as Ukraine pushes for increased military aid in its war with Russia as well as entry into NATO. As the two leaders sat down together for their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy