Cliff Worley MBA’12 wanted to go to business school but was faced with a series of obstacles that seemed insurmountable. The first and scariest of them all? The GMAT. “My high school didn’t prepare me for standardized testing,” says Worley, who grew up in Oakland, California. Without coaching and proper preparation, he says, “I would have taken the GMAT once, gotten a low score on it and said, ‘Forget it.’ He says his classmates—mostly Black, like him—“all did bad on testing.”