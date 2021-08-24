Meet the Kentucky, Indiana athletes competing in this year's Tokyo Paralympics
After a yearlong delay, the Tokyo Paralympics finally began Tuesday . More than 4,000 athletes from around 160 countries and territories are poised to compete at Tokyo's National Stadium this year.
Among those 4,000 athletes are eleven from Kentucky and Indiana who will represent Team USA. Below is a list of their names, where they're from and what sport they will compete in.
Kentucky athletes
Emmy Kaiser
City - Fort Mitchell
Sport - Wheelchair tennis
Oksana Masters
City - Louisville
Sport(s) - Cross country and road cycling
Indiana athletes
Evan Austin
City - Terre Haute
Sport - Swimming
Zach Buhler
City - Huntington
Sport - Goalball
Jeff Butler
City - Fort Wayne
Sport: Wheelchair rugby
Tom Davis
City - Fremont
Sport - Cycling
Sam Grewe
City - Middlebury
Sport: Track and Field
Mikaela Jenkins
City - Evansville
Sport - Swimming
Noah Malone
City - Fishers
Sport: Track and Field
Andre Shelby
City - Jeffersonville
Sport - Archery
Lizzi Smith
City - Muncie
Sport - Swimming
This year, a record number of athletes are competing in the Paralympics.
The Opening Ceremony will re-air at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN, which will lead into live coverage from the first day of Paralympic competition in Japan.
NBCSN will have live coverage each night throughout the Paralympic Games, while some coverage will also be shown on NBC. Click here for a full schedule of Paralympic TV listings.
