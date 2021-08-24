Cancel
Tennis

Meet the Kentucky, Indiana athletes competing in this year's Tokyo Paralympics

WHAS11
WHAS11
 8 days ago

After a yearlong delay, the Tokyo Paralympics finally began Tuesday . More than 4,000 athletes from around 160 countries and territories are poised to compete at Tokyo's National Stadium this year.

Among those 4,000 athletes are eleven from Kentucky and Indiana who will represent Team USA. Below is a list of their names, where they're from and what sport they will compete in.

Kentucky athletes

Emmy Kaiser
City - Fort Mitchell
Sport - Wheelchair tennis

Oksana Masters
City - Louisville
Sport(s) - Cross country and road cycling

Indiana athletes

Evan Austin
City - Terre Haute
Sport - Swimming

Zach Buhler
City - Huntington
Sport - Goalball

Jeff Butler
City - Fort Wayne
Sport: Wheelchair rugby

Tom Davis
City - Fremont
Sport - Cycling

Sam Grewe
City - Middlebury
Sport: Track and Field

Mikaela Jenkins
City - Evansville
Sport - Swimming

Noah Malone
City - Fishers
Sport: Track and Field

Andre Shelby
City - Jeffersonville
Sport - Archery

Lizzi Smith
City - Muncie
Sport - Swimming

This year, a record number of athletes are competing in the Paralympics.

The Opening Ceremony will re-air at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN, which will lead into live coverage from the first day of Paralympic competition in Japan.

NBCSN will have live coverage each night throughout the Paralympic Games, while some coverage will also be shown on NBC. Click here for a full schedule of Paralympic TV listings.

WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
Huntingtown, MDSo Md News.com

Jenifer, Sapp seek medals in Tokyo Paralympics

In the days since the start of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and perhaps bolstered by the success of their fellow Americans in the recent Olympic Games, local athletes Trevon Jenifer and Lawrence Sapp have excelled in their pursuit of medals. Huntingtown resident Jenifer is a member of the U.S. Wheelchair...
Fort Wayne, INinfortwayne.com

USA Wheelchair Rugby team brings home the silver medal

USA Wheelchair Rugby, including team member and Fort Wayne native Jeff Butler, will bring home the silver medal after a tough 49-54 loss to new Paralympic champion Great Britain. Top scorers for Team USA were Josh Wheeler (Tucson, AZ) with 21 and Chuck Aoki Minneapolis, MN) with 18. Great Britain...
Worldcsp.org.uk

Physios join the nation's best parasport athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics

Speaking to Frontline on the eve of the opening ceremony, ParalympicsGB lead physio Dawn Ibrahim outlined the outstanding work of the 27 physio clinicians:. Our highly experienced team of physiotherapists out in Tokyo are part of a wider interdisciplinary team of nurses, doctors, nutritionists and psychologists all working collaboratively to support and optimise the physical and mental health of athletes and staff to create the best environment for everyone to thrive in and for athletes to succeed.
Colorado State5280.com

Meet the Coloradans Competing in the 2020 Paralympic Games

The 12 athletes will go for the gold in Tokyo beginning Tuesday, August 24. If you’ve found yourself missing the nonstop athletic action of the Summer Olympics, you’re in luck: A whole new group of world-class athletes are set to compete in Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympic Games starting this week.
Mitchell, NESand Hills Express

U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals crowns 2021 champion

MITCHELL, Neb. (KNEP) - A champion was crowned over the weekend at the United States Hot Air Balloon National Championships. When the week long event wrapped up, Chase Donner claiming the national title with a score of 15,748 points. Donner, along with second place finisher Jeremy Rubin and third place...
WorldSand Hills Express

Melissa Stockwell on competing in the Tokyo Paralympics

Melissa Stockwell is returning to represent Team USA, competing in the Paratriathlon in the Tokyo Paralympics this Friday. Her journey began 17 years ago. Stockwell was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s Transportation Corps when she deployed to Iraq in March of 2004. Three weeks later, within seconds, the entire trajectory of her life changed.
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Brazilians Take First Athletics Golds At Tokyo Paralympics

Brazil's Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos, dubbed the Usain Bolt of para athletics, took gold in Paralympic record time in Tokyo on Friday, as US "armless archer" Matt Stutzman began his medal campaign. A total of 45 Paralympic golds were up for grabs on Friday, with a range of sports getting...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Eastern Iowa native competes in Tokyo Paralympics

Iowa State Univ. hires hundreds of stadium workers ahead of first home football game. Iowa State partnered with BEST Crowd Management to hire event staffing and security for Jack Trice Stadium ahead of the upcoming football season. President Biden to address the nation on Afghanistan evacuation. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Middlebury, INWNDU

Middlebury native wins gold at Paralympics

(WNDU) - A Middlebury native is bringing a gold medal back from the Paralympics in Tokyo. Sam Grewe won gold in the men’s high jump T 63 on Tuesday morning. He cleared 1.88 meters. He tells us that his participation meant a lot to him. ”To represent Team USA is...
MusicTacoma News Tribune

Tri-Cities para-equestrian is 1st American to win gold in the sport in 25 years

Roxanne Trunnell will leave Japan’s 2020 Paralympics with three medals — two of them gold. She became the first American to win a gold medal in the sport in 25 years. The top-ranked equestrian who grew up in Richand won a second gold medal in her final event Monday in the Dressage Individual Freestyle Test, Grade 1.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

'I feel amazing': Liza Corso runs to silver medal in Paralympics for Team USA

TOKYO — Liza Corso picked the perfect day to run a personal-record time, winning a silver medal in the Paralympics. Corson, 18, a 2021 graduate of Portsmouth Christian Academy in Dover, completed 1,500 meters in 4 minutes 30.67 seconds. This time placed her second in the women's T13 vision impairment class for that distance, winning a medal for Team USA.
Cary, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Cary double amputee swimmer wins gold in Tokyo Paralympics

Morgan Stickney, a 24-year-old champion freestyle swimmer, will bring home a gold medal for Team USA in the women’s 400 meter freestyle swim. At 14 years old, Stickney ranked in the top 20 nationally for the mile freestyle. She was aiming to someday compete in the Olympics as an able-bodied athlete before losing both legs.
Sportsabc17news.com

Oksana Masters picks up 2nd gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO (AP) — Oksana Masters has won her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. That brings her career total to four gold and 10 medals overall in both summer and winter events. She won the women’s hand-cycle road race in her class to go with an earlier victory in the time trial. She could win one more gold in Tokyo in the relay event. Masters began her Paralympic career in 2012 in London with a bronze medal in rowing. She has had equal success in winter events. She won two gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics.
Cincinnati, OHUniversity of Cincinnati News Record

Bearcat Jordan Thompson takes the lead in Team USA’s first-ever women’s volleyball gold medal

USA Olympian and Bearcat record-holder Jordan Thompson brought home the ultimate trophy to Cincinnati this summer: an Olympic gold medal. The 6'4" right aide and outside hitter recorded a statistical showdown during her tenure as a Bearcat from 2015 to 2019. The unanimous AAC Player of the Year in 2019, Thompson finished collegiate play ranked seventh all-time career kills in NCAA history.

