Pauline L. Anderson

Pauline Louise Anderson, 73, of Capon Springs, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney. . Pauline was born on Feb. 17, 1948, in Winchester, Va., the daughter of the late Paul B. and Naomi Himmelright Stine. She was a 1967 graduate of Wardensville High School, a member of Willow Chapel United Methodist Church, and worked 30+ years at Capon Springs & Farms both in Capon Springs. She enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, reading, farming, and listening to gospel music. Pauline loved to help out with community functions, including being a member of Neighbor to Neighbor, and was the founder of Tree of Love both in Capon Springs.