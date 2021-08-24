Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Detroit bringing extended stay hotel to The May in Cleveland's Public Square next year

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2018, when Bedrock first received approval to renovate the building

A new hotel is coming to Cleveland, featuring a bit of a different concept than what we are used to.

It's being called the city's "first high design extended stay hotel," and will sport 62 new suites at the historic May Company building in Public Square. Operator Bedrock Detroit, which is run by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, will partner with ROOST Apartment Hotel for the project.

Once home to one of Cleveland's most famous department stores, "The May" reopened as a luxury apartment complex earlier this year. Even with the new hotel area, the building will still be home to more than 200 homes as well as existing tenants Taco Bell, Pura Vida, and Cuyahoga Community College.

Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner released the following statement:

"Since opening the doors of The May, our residents have experienced the comfort and sophistication of city living and now with ROOST, we can't think of a better way to offer this amenity to leisure travelers and professionals who require a long-term stay in downtown Cleveland as downtown continues to gain momentum. ROOST's guests will experience a hospitality product completely new to the Cleveland market complete with The May's amenities, as well as all of the local restaurants, arts and entertainment, and events downtown offers just steps away."

The new hotel suites will come in studio and one, two, or three-bedroom options and can be booked "for any preferred duration." Amenities will be similar to the ones provided to The May's permanent residents, including access to amenities such as the fitness center and rooftop terrace.

"We are thrilled to be working with Bedrock and excited to be part of this new offering in downtown Cleveland," Randall Cook, CEO and co-founder of ROOST Cleveland operator Method Co. "With this new ROOST location, whether guests are staying with us for a few days or a few months, we will be able to offer the opportunity to experience this incredible historic building with all the luxuries, amenities and services of modern living."

The rooms are expected to be open for business sometime in early 2022.