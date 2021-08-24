Thanks to Ragweed, Maine Got a Leader
CARIBOU, Maine — One of Maine’s leading citizens traces her residence in Caribou to the abundance of ragweed in New York in the 1930s. Born in Barranca Bermeja, Colombia, where her father was an electrical engineer, Patricia McGuigan Collins grew up in Port Jervis, New York, after the age of 3. Every spring, when the ragweed bloomed, her mother took her to Beach Haven on the New Jersey coast to give young Patricia relief from hay fever.thecounty.me
