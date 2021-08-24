Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Beasley among four Bills players in COVID-19 reentry process

CBS42.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — One of Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s worst fears was realized Tuesday when receiver Cole Beasley was among four players sidelined for at least five days after being deemed to have close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Also placed in the NFL’s five-day reentry cadence were receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler. All four players have tested negative, while Beane said the trainer is experiencing mild symptoms.

www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Lenoir
Person
Joey Ivie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Reentry#Covid 19#American Football#Ap#The Green Bay Packers#Afc East#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nflpa#The Indianapolis Colts#The Arizona Cardinals#Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills lose Beasley, Milano, Lotulelei, Davis, Klein to COVID reentry protocol

The Buffalo Bills season opener is about three weeks away, which is a good thing - because if their season were underway, the team would be left without five key players in their next game. Cole Beasley, Matt Milano, Gabriel Davis, Star Lotulelei, and A.J. Klein were all impacted by the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the result of close contact with a trainer who tested positive for coronavirus. Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News had the first reports, which were later corroborated by other members of the Buffalo Bills beat.
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie fined thousands for COVID-19 mask violation, Cole Beasley reacts: 'Make it make sense'

You can bet your bottom dollar the Buffalo Bills would love to focus solely on what happens between the lines in 2021, as they work to build on what was one of the more special seasons in franchise history -- finishing 13-3 in 2020 and going blow for blow with the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship. Not so fast though, because the COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage in Buffalo, mostly due to the passionate refusal by Cole Beasley to get vaccinated. He's now been placed on the team's COVID/Reserve list along with Gabriel Davis, both receivers having had close contact with a trainer that tested positive.
NFLNFL

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players has again become notable for a second straight day. Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis received negative results from their Tuesday COVID-19 tests, but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day re-entry cadence mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to their close contact with a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. Linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano have also entered the same five-day re-entry cadence following their own close contacts with the aforementioned member of the training staff and subsequent negative COVID-19 tests.
NFLrochesterfirst.com

Four Bills players, including Cole Beasley, sent home as unvaccinated close contacts

Brandon Beane summed up the NFL’s current Covid situation very succinctly. “We don’t have it figured out. We don’t have it under control.”. A Bills training staffer–who was vaccinated–tested positive for Covid Tuesday morning after feeling something thought not to ‘be anything major’. The staffer was then interviewed to determine if he had been a close contact with any players, coaches or other staff.
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Bills WR Cole Beasley Out Five Days Due to COVID-19 Close Contact

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been removed from the team practice facility after a close contact with a member of the Buffalo training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New York Daily News's Pat Leonard. Both Beasley and fellow wideout Gabriel Davis will be out of...
NFL247Sports

Buffalo Bills send Cole Beasley home after COVID exposure

The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley for the next five days after the franchise sent their veteran home following his exposure to a COVID-positive trainer, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports. Per league protocols, Beasley will be eligible to return to team facilities at the end of the week if he tests negative for the virus.
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley, three others identified as close contacts of trainer who tested positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the media Tuesday afternoon, announcing that four players were identified as close contacts of a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Those four players - WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, DT Star Lotulelei and DT Vernon Butler - have been sent home from the team's training facility. Per NFL COVID-19 protocols they must be out for five days from their last contact with the trainer who tested positive. Each player has tested negative to this point, the trainer that tested positive was fully vaccinated.
NFLNBC Sports

Bills activate Cole Beasley, Star Lotulelei off COVID-19 list

After the requisite waiting period, the Bills announced they’ve activated the close contacts of a member of the team’s training staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Receiver Cole Beasley, receiver Gabriel Davis, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, and defensive tackle Vernon Butler are all back on Buffalo’s active roster. Under this...
NFLBuffalo News

Reports: Five Bills players, including Cole Beasley, now in quarantine

The Buffalo Bills' already thin depth chart at wide receiver will be down two more players in the short term. According to a report Tuesday from the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard, Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein have been removed from the team's facility and will have to go through a five-day re-entry process because they were close contacts of a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for Covid-19. ESPN's Adam Schefter said defensive tackle Star Lotulelei also was sent home and will need to go through the re-entry process. According to the report, the training staff member who tested positive was vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy