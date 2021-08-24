Cancel
LA County again reviewing COVID guidelines for youth sports athletes, staff

By Rachel Brown
ABC7 Los Angeles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New COVID-19 protocols for youth sports in Los Angeles County are expected to be announced on Tuesday. The guidelines from the county Department of Public Health are expected to at least require mask-wearing by spectators and athletes for indoor sports, removing them only temporarily to eat or drink. Athletes in water sports such as swimming or water polo could remove their masks while in the water.

