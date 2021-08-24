LA County again reviewing COVID guidelines for youth sports athletes, staff

As millions of children mask up and head to school across the County, Covid-19 outbreaks are inevitable, and so far youth sports are proving to be the leading culprit. Of all the school outbreaks that occurred in August, half were associated with school sports. According to County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, sports pose heightened risk of transmission as students travel together for competitions, come in close contact with each other, and breathe heavily due to physical exertion.