AG Nessel asks for feedback on recent power outages

Michigan's top law enforcement officer is asking for input from customers who recently experienced power outages.

Earlier this month, severe storms caused power outages across the state, cutting power for more than 750,000 people. Some of those outages lasted up to a week.

That's why Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched an online feedback initiative to get perspectives from residents and business owners.

“As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers,” Nessel said. “It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages.”

The AG's office said the form should take less than five minutes to complete.

It will help the department better understand the impact the extended outages had on Michiganders.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and Indiana Michigan Power to do more to help families dealing with extended power outages.

AG Nessel, Gov. Whitmer and many others urged the utility companies to automatically provide credits instead of having customers go through an application process.

Both DTE and Consumers have since announced automatic credits for those who lose power.

If you'd like to fill out the power outage feedback form, click here.

