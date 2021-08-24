Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Environmental Media Association Sets Impact Summit, Awards for In-Person Return

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
After going virtual in 2020 amid the pandemic, the Environmental Media Association is returning to in-person events this fall with its Impact Summit and annual awards gala.

The summit, set for Sept. 2 at the Pendry West Hollywood, will feature panelists and attendees including Malin Akerman, Constance Zimmer, stylist Karla Welch, Wolfgang Puck, Alex Winter, Ed Solomon, Senator Alex Padilla, Wendie Malick, Ray Halbritter, Frances Fisher, Gina McCarthy, Ed Begley Jr., Nalleli Cobo and Vien Truong. The awards show will take place on Oct. 16 in Los Angeles, and guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours for both events.

“It’s been such a difficult year for all of us, but there is light at the end of this tunnel,” EMA CEO Debbie Levin said in a statement. “Looking at EMA IMPACT Summit, we are honored that such a diverse group of individuals are willing to come together to tackle tough conversations and help further educate on best practices and innovations that are making positive environmental differences within global communities. Both events continue to illustrate EMA’s intersection of the environmental and entertainment industries, further putting us in the position to amplify messages uniquely and effectively.”

EMA is a nonprofit comprised of entertainment industry influencers, entrepreneurs and activists dedicated to promoting environmental progress. The group works with Hollywood studios and agencies, and has developed a Green Seal program for honoring progress in sustainable production for movies, TV shows (animated and live-action) filmed commercials and print advertising. Akerman and Zimmer have been longtime supporters, having also participated in the 2019 Impact Summit.

The annual EMA Awards honors Hollywood titles that address climate change, sustainability and other environmental topics through storylines, while also recognizing studios and productions for their efforts to be sustainable in front of and behind the camera. Last year’s winners included Chernobyl , Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Dark Waters.

