The greatest difficulty in entrepreneurship in its early phases is the search for different ways to obtain money, financing, to be able to start your idea and get to overcome the so-called " valley of death " or initial phase of your project until you start to obtain positive results by covering your costs. In these early stages, the most common way to obtain financing is to resort to informal sources of financing, such as friends and acquaintances, to gradually turn to what are called business angel networks or private investors that can serve as a reference to obtain other investors later.