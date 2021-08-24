Readers Write: Let Al speak for all Afghans

Trigger warning: This article contains references to the Taliban's historical mistreatment of women. Over the past few days, I’ve been glued to my group chats with fellow Afghans of the diaspora, who are using every resource they have to help overseas, while watching my own parents, who were born in Afghanistan, communicate with our family there to help get them evacuated safely. The footage of my compatriots clinging to a U.S. military plane, willing to risk their lives to escape Taliban rule, is in stark contrast to the country I grew up visiting as a little girl before 2001.