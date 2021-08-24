Readers Write: Let Al speak for all Afghans
NY CBS Channel 2’s unannounced, last-minute cancellation Aug. 16 of the “United States of Al” repeat episode will not soothe America’s guilt. The Biden administration’s incompetent planning for the evacuation of thousands of our own citizens along with Afghans who served as interpreters or worked for Americans will do nothing to save their lives. The Taliban will extract their revenge in coming days, weeks and months for those citizens who worked with us during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.theislandnow.com
