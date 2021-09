SomaLogic has appointed Todd Johnson as executive VP of business development and strategy and Ruben Gutierrez as general counsel. Johnson was previously senior VP for care transformation at Avia, a digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. He also served as CEO of HealthLoop until it was acquired by GetWellNetwork, at which point he became chief strategy officer. Before that, he was the founding CEO of medical documentation firm Salar, which was later acquired by Transcend Services. Johnson holds a BA in computer science from Cornell University.