In case you missed it, the Abercrombie & Fitch of 2021 isn't the same one of the early aughts and tens that featured nearly dark stores filled with overly-airbrushed models and logo-heavy designs. Much like a phoenix rising from the ashes of the heyday of mall culture, the brand is now a one-stop shop known for reliable basics and inclusive sizing.