Cadillac confirms LMDh program for IMSA and WEC
Cadillac has confirmed its ongoing participation in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship when the top DPi class transitions to the new hybrid LMDh formula in 2023. As RACER revealed in July, Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing will continue with the General Motors brand and is expected to campaign Cadillac LMDh entries in IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship. Action Express Racing will also remain as part of the factory Cadillac family, and is expected to add to its North American efforts in IMSA by representing the brand at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.racer.com
Comments / 0