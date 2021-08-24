Average time to fix severe vulnerabilities is 256 days
The threat landscape surrounding web, mobile and API-based applications is evolving rapidly. Consequently, there is a critical need for a frequent and periodic analysis of the overall state of application security. Each month, NTT Application Security’s AppSec Stats Flash reflects on the evolving threat landscape, tracks key AppSec metrics on an ongoing basis and brings forward key actionable takeaways for security and development teams responsible for the applications that run their business.www.securitymagazine.com
Comments / 0