Preventing cargo theft

I have often lamented the fact, that so few constituents raise awareness about the everyday issues that negatively impact their lives. Of course, we can’t, nor should we be expected to, have a response for every life circumstance. Yet, I often recommend that residents land on the side of speaking up. You never know who is listening or how they can be of help. It is that sentiment that drove the introduction and recent public hearing on Senate Bill 408 (SB 408). Drafted in response to the overwhelming frustrations over increased thefts of catalytic converters, SB 408 seeks to reign in and regulate scrap dealer purchases of catalytic converters. Both Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls), the bill’s author and I wanted to see a change. However, the story started long before last week.