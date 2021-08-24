Washington Post Corrects Joke Food Column After Social Media Fulminates: ‘Incorrect’ to Say Indian Food ‘is Based on 1 Spice’

One of the benefits of today's restaurant scene is the opportunity to enjoy and learn about other cultures, in terms of cuisine and even social norms. Whether it's Indian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, or something else, it's fascinating to expose ourselves to differences — different tastes, different culinary practices. There's nothing wrong with wanting to enhance yourself and become more culturally, but as with all things, that means it's also possible you might make some missteps, even with the best of intentions. Most restaurant personnel, of whatever region or nationality, are gracious and will be more than happy to help you on your cultural journey.