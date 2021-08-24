Cancel
Washington Post Corrects Joke Food Column After Social Media Fulminates: ‘Incorrect’ to Say Indian Food ‘is Based on 1 Spice’

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post issued a correction on Tuesday related to a columnist’s joke about Indian food — and edited his initial opinion to match the correction. “The Indian subcontinent has vastly enriched the world,” The Post’s syndicated weekly humor columnist Gene Weingarten wrote on Tuesday. He said it had given the world “chess, buttons, the mathematical concept of zero, shampoo, modern-day nonviolent political resistance, Chutes and Ladders, the Fibonacci sequence, rock candy, cataract surgery, cashmere, USB ports … and the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

