As the more infectious COVID-19 delta variant spreads throughout the state, questions have been raised about how it could complicate the start of the school year. In-person classes are coming back, COVID-19 cases are up and vaccines are still not authorized for children under the age of 12. With Gov. Kathy Hochul telling the state Health Department to implement a statewide mask mandate in schools on her first day in office, she set the tone for safety being a priority in the upcoming school year. Some school district leaders had previously been upset that the state had declined to set statewide policies and left it up to local districts to set the rules for themselves. New York City was among the few districts that were willing to run with that leeway.