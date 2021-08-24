Cancel
AP source: Bills' Beasley, Davis in COVID-19 reentry process

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. That means...

