I know you are reading that headline and thinking, “no way is that possible.” App packaging is a complex process that requires sequencing and scripting to create the package in preparation for distribution. You need to pull together all the files and commands needed to build the package, remove the extra “noise,” and then create the scripting required to distribute the package across thousands of users. This can be a very time-consuming and cumbersome process, especially when you multiple this by the large number of apps that require distribution.