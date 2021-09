A deadly accident involving three cars shut down North Hiatus Road in both directions Tuesday morning between West Broward Boulevard and Cleary Boulevard. Authorities said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 Block of North Hiatus Road in Plantation. According to police, a 2018 Chevrolet struck a 2003 GMC in the southbound lanes, and the Chevrolet then hit a tree in the median. The ...