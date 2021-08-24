Cancel
Look Who's Coming Back: Toys 'R' Us Will Be Making Comeback Inside Macy's Stores, Online

By Nicole Valinote
dailyvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter closing its stores years ago, Toys "R" Us is set to make a comeback through a new partnership with Macy's. Shoppers will once again have the chance to browse the shelves for Toys "R" Us toys at shop-in-shops set to begin rolling out at more than 400 Macy's stores in 2022, according to an announcement from Macy's on Thursday, Aug. 19.

dailyvoice.com

