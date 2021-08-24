Cancel
Energy Industry

Michigan AG wants input from residents affected by massive August power outages

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan residents who were affected by expansive power outages this month are being asked to share feedback with the state. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking input from residents across the state who experienced power outages amid severe weather during the month of August -- particularly the week of Aug. 9, when nearly one million Michigan households lost power as storms rolled through the state.

