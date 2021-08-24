Michigan AG wants input from residents affected by massive August power outages

MILWAUKEE - Residents who receive FoodShare benefits could receive replacement benefits if food purchased with FoodShare was lost during power outages earlier this month. Families impacted by the power outages have until Aug. 31, to submit their Request for Replacement Benefits. The Replacement Benefit Request Form must be accompanied by a letter from WE Energies that confirms the power outage. Typically, these types of Replacement Benefits are available for only 10 days after a power outage, but the USDA has extended that deadline until Aug. 31. The Replacement Benefits and supporting letter from WE Energies can be submitted online, in person, via fax, or email. (NOTE: Given the extension of this timeline, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will not be accepting any applications for Replacement Benefits submitted after Aug. 31, 2021).