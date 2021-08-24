Cancel
Houston, TX

If you need help with your electricity bill Power Wizard may be your answer!

ABC13 Houston
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our August 25 segment, we will highlight Power Wizard! If you are struggling with high electricirty bill and are looking to cut cost this company may be your answer! Power Wizard strives to make sure you never have to overpay for electricity! They specialize in finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. With your past bill and electricity consumption data, they use the latest smart technology that looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state-of-the-art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.

