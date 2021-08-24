Cheers Grill & Bar is open to the public

The Restaurant is now OPEN for Dining from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The bar and grill have breakfast and lunch food. For breakfast they have everything from eggs to pancakes to omelets to breakfast sandwiches. For lunch they have a bunch of different burgers from a House salad to Caesar Salad to a Chinese chicken salad and more. They also have burgers. A hamburger /cheeseburger that is 1/3 pound burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonnaise and 1,000 island dressing. They also have a OTB Oak Tree Burger with is a 1/2 pound Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonnaise and 1,000 island dressing. Other burgers they have are the BBQ Bacon burger, the Bison Burger as well as the garden burger if you aren’t into meat. They also have sandwiches. A popular sandwich is The Gun Club it’s has turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese on your choice of bread from white, wheat marbled rye and sourdough. Other sandwiches are the Rueben Sandwich, Pastrami Sandwich, Tri-Tip Sandwich and so many more. You will have to stop by to check them out for yourself. And you can’t forget about the sweet treats. They have an old fashioned Ice Cream Shake or Malt and a Soft serve ice cones.