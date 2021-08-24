Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Cheers Grill & Bar is open to the public

By Beacon Staff
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents and passersby may have noticed there is a new bar and grill located beside Plus One Pizza where the Army Navy used to be. The Army Navy moved locations and a local family bought the building and have opened their own grill and bar that is open to the public. Cheers Grill & Bar is locally owned and operated by Connie Gallagher and her family, and they want the residents of Coshocton County to know they are not a private club, everyone is welcome there.

www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#Bar Food#Funerals#Halloween Costume#Food Drink#Cheers Grill Bar#The Army Navy#Margaritas#Cheers Burger#Bbq#Connie Katelyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
State College, PAState College

New Restaurant and Bar to Open in Graduate Hotel

Graduate State College hotel will open Trophy Room, its new restaurant and bar, on Thursday. “Trophy Room is a signature Graduate Hotels food and beverage concept rooted in nostalgia, serving up classic American dishes with a youthful spin,” according to the hotel’s website. While the restaurant is new to the...
Minneapolis, MNhometownsource.com

Toma Mojo Grill now open near Ridgedale

Now open in the former Noodles & Company location at 12977 Ridgedale Drive is the fast-casual Toma Mojo Grill, bringing flavors of Spain and Portugal. This is the first restaurant for co-owners Michael Knox and Paul Backer, having met while working at Tilia in South Minneapolis a decade ago. The...
RestaurantsBaldhiker

Sunday Roast At Smith’s Bar & Grill

Smith’s Bar & Grill is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Paddington. Conveniently situated in Sheldon Square it is just a stone’s throw away from the underground station. This beautiful venue consists of a restaurant, bar lounge and a year-round flower decked terrace overlooking the Grand Union Canal....
Helena, ALShelby Reporter

Bywater Oyster Bar & Grill of Helena closing

HELENA – Members of the Helena community said goodbye to local restaurant Bywater Oyster Bar & Grill as it was announced on its Facebook page the restaurant would be officially closing its doors. “After much hard deliberation, we have decided to close for the unforeseeable future,” the announcement read. “We...
Restaurantsfranchising.com

DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant Opening in Pittsburg

Seasoned Entrepreneur Brings QSR Concept to Crawford County. American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Pittsburg. Set to open August 30, the restaurant is located at 2111 North Broadway Street.
Spartanburg, SCgsabusiness.com

Eggs Up Grill opens 50th location, 20 more expected

The COVID-19 pandemic may have crippled some restaurants, but Eggs Up Grill has been on the move. The Spartanburg-based brand has reached 50 locations with the opening of restaurants in Richmond, Va., and Winter Garden, Fla., according to a news release. Sales have also increased by 10% since 2019, a...
Restaurantssantaclaritamagazine.com

Oak Tree Gun Club’s Bar & Grill

The Restaurant is now OPEN for Dining from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The bar and grill have breakfast and lunch food. For breakfast they have everything from eggs to pancakes to omelets to breakfast sandwiches. For lunch they have a bunch of different burgers from a House salad to Caesar Salad to a Chinese chicken salad and more. They also have burgers. A hamburger /cheeseburger that is 1/3 pound burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonnaise and 1,000 island dressing. They also have a OTB Oak Tree Burger with is a 1/2 pound Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonnaise and 1,000 island dressing. Other burgers they have are the BBQ Bacon burger, the Bison Burger as well as the garden burger if you aren’t into meat. They also have sandwiches. A popular sandwich is The Gun Club it’s has turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese on your choice of bread from white, wheat marbled rye and sourdough. Other sandwiches are the Rueben Sandwich, Pastrami Sandwich, Tri-Tip Sandwich and so many more. You will have to stop by to check them out for yourself. And you can’t forget about the sweet treats. They have an old fashioned Ice Cream Shake or Malt and a Soft serve ice cones.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Sports-themed American bar and grill opens in Harper Hill Commons

Coach’s Neighborhood Grill opened earlier this month at 4926 Country Club Road in Harper Hill Commons shopping center. Coach’s is a casual, sports-themed American restaurant with a full bar. It is in the space most recently occupied by Southern Thyme Tavern but perhaps better-known for its previous occupant, Mac & Nelli’s.
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks, Hoagies & Grill now open in Katy

Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks, Hoagies & Grill is anticipated to open at 2015 N. Mason Road, Katy in the fall. The 2,205-square-foot restaurant will serve a variety of hoagies, burgers, sandwiches, coney dogs and salads alongside fries, onion rings, fried mushrooms and cheese sticks. With restaurants in Michigan, California and Texas, Lefty's has three other Houston-area locations. A phone number is not yet available for the Katy location. https://eatleftys.com.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

September 2021 at Melt Bar and Grilled

Starters & Snacks: Melt Pierogi 4 large Ohio produced potato & onion pierogi, sautéed onions, fresh made vodka kraut, shredded cheddar & sour cream – V, VG. Attack of the Green Tomato- Fried green tomatoes, fire roasted corn salsa, southern herb remoulade – $9.00 V. Grilled Cheese: Fried Green Tomato...
Restaurantsvisitsavannah.com

Lizzy's Burger Bar & Grill

Housed in an old 1800’s trade warehouse, our 2 story waterfront Burger Bar is fully equipped with the best burgers, drinks and beer around to let you unwind and dig in. From fried pickles to specialty tacos, you'll find plenty of fun and delicious bites to try. Party with us and treat yourself to a margarita or craft beer from our full-service bar, or sit back for lunch and tackle our knife-and-fork burger. What can we get for you?
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Lunch with Liv: Schuberg's Bar & Grill

As a lover of world-renowned dishes, I never expected to find a variation on a French classic in a local bar in downtown Big Rapids. Schuberg’s Bar & Grill is a unique small-town bar experience, and their take on the Cordon Bleu in sandwich form packs in the flavors and a combination of the best of the iconic dish.
Avon, INFox 59

Be Our Guest: Whiskey Bent Bar & Grill

Whiskey Bent Bar & Grill is the latest restaurant to be featured on FOX59’s Be Our Guest. The Avon restaurant is known for its great food, cold drinks and live music. You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. Follow this link. More about Whiskey Bent:. Whiskey Bent...
Decatur, ILWAND TV

New R Bar and Grille owner shares vision before fall 2021 opening

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - R Bar and Grille is reopening in the fall of 2021 under new ownership. A press release sent to WAND News Wednesday night said Dagan Stocks, the former owner of Red Barn Kitchen at the Decatur Airport, has purchased the restaurant. The purchase was from the estate of Randall "Randy" West, who passed away in January.
Arlington, TXDallas Observer

J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill

One of Arlington's longstanding favorite watering holes is J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill. Located near the center of downtown Arlington, J. Gilligan's has been the home away from home for Arlington residents and University of Texas at Arlington students for over 30 years. The bar has a laid-back roadhouse vibe that is well suited to the country, blues and rock bands that regularly play on the beer-sign-festooned stage. And while they are friendly to strangers, a first time visit to J. Gilligan's will find one surrounded by regulars all there for the same reasons: a great beer selection and delicious no-frills cocktails.
Peoria, ILmeanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Olympia Sports Bar + Grill

Meanwhile back at our table, Caroline is lighting up our cheese appetizer!. Amber suggested that we order the Saganaki Cheese Appetizer, not only because it sounds delicious, but because it’s a great photo opportunity!. She was right and here’s Caroline pouring brandy on the cheese, lighting it up and then...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Jack's Oyster House opens raw bar

ALBANY — Jack's Oyster House finally has an actual oyster bar. After renovation of the former service bar in the dining room and staff training, the six-seat oyster bar is now open. Seating is available during regular hours, 5 to 9 p.m, Tuesday to Saturday. At the moment, the bar stocks only oysters, usually a half-dozen varieties, but managing partner Joshua White, who with head chef Elliott Vogel took over and wholly revitalized Jack's last year, tells me he hopes to be able to add additional raw-bar fare, perhaps including clams, crab and lobster, in the coming months. The full menu is also available at the bar. Just for fun, check out the five-course "BBQ & Smoke" tasting menu Vogel offered last Friday.
Daily Reflector

Quarters Bar and Grill- taste the flavor of Pirate nation

A group of friends looking to begin a new era of flavor and fun in the heart of Pirate Nation have opened Quarters Bar and Grill at 1011-F S. Charles Blvd. behind Krispy Kreme. Serving delicious burgers, hot dogs and wings along with a large variety of beer catering to...
Marine City, MIVoice News

Back-Door Grill is open in Marine City

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Harvest Christian Church location, which also houses the newly remodeled Harvest Event Center and new restaurant Back-Door Grill, took place Aug. 31. “It went very well,” Pastor Joe Wenturine said. “We had an open house to show all the renovations and updates. We had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy