One day, you’re a first-round pick. The next day, things aren’t quite working out. The day after that, you are traded to a new team and are fighting for a roster spot. Since being named general manager in the summer of 2017, Brett Veach has shown a penchant for going after former first-round picks whose careers have not quite worked out with the team who initially drafted them. Selected 30th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Hughes certainly fits the bill of low-risk/high-upside acquisitions that Veach likes to make.