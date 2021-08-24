Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Watch the thread. You'll see. It'll go political.

By Will Stewart Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat exactly is political about the former military officer detailing -- BTHokie 08/24/2021 10:40AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Maybe he'll become an announce (tic)

Kimi rides off into the sunset. "Leave me alone, I know what I am doing." -- Lazarus 09/01/2021 3:52PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Think again before sending that emoji – it may not mean what you think it does

Language is a moveable feast – it will always change over time (even if you believe it isn’t always progress) and apparently we can say the same for the emoji.The Unicode Consortium, a not-for-profit that oversees emoji standards and is responsible for new releases, is expected to decide on the new entries to the emoji catalogue next month, so I found a piece in the Wall Street Journal discussing the generational divide over their use interesting.The main crux was that even something as simple as the smiley face emoji could be interpreted a number of different ways – while many...
TV & Videossportswar.com

We've got nothing better to do than watch TV and have a couple of brews

Here comes the rain again, falling on my car like a memory. -- jdubforwahoowa 09/01/2021 08:56AM. JW, what's the scuttlebutt on last week's incident at the high school? -- Bourbon Bowl 09/01/2021 10:56AM. I'm curious as well. I'm also curious how many ppl actually witnessed the -- chefhoo 09/01/2021 11:15AM.
sportswar.com

Let me unpack this a bit, it wouldn’t surprise me if Tony …

… thought that RSing a guard/wing was still sometimes worth exploring, but it would surprise me if Tony thought the number of times that will happen over the next ten years will be the same as the number of times it happened over the previous ten.

Comments / 0

Community Policy