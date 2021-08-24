OER Adoption Award Recipients
Jeanne Liedtka, JD, and Valentina DeNardis, PhD, are the Fall 2021 OER Adoption Grant recipients. This pilot grant, generously funded by the Associate Vice Provost of Teaching and Learning, is designed to encourage faculty to select free, openly licensed textbooks as primary teaching materials. Open educational resources (OER) improve affordability and support flexible, open teaching practices, and accessibility, which have been exposed at critically important for all students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for the Spring 2022 OER Adoption Grant are open until October 30, 2021.blog.library.villanova.edu
Comments / 0