OER Adoption Award Recipients

For the fourth time in five years, the City of Marion was selected as the winner of the All-Star Community Award by the Iowa League of Cities in the large city category. The 2021 award was given for the Marion YMCA & Community Rec Center. The City will be recognized during the awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 16, which is part of the League’s Annual Conference & Exhibit planned for Sept. 15-17. The All-Star Community Award is the most prestigious honor given by the League to cities. Entries are judged by a panel of former city officials and others familiar with municipal government. Judges determine winners based on innovative efforts in areas such as urban renewal, development, preservation, collaborative efforts or quality of life improvements. Marion was among three of Iowa’s 940 cities to garner such recognition.