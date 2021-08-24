David Spade on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Being a Comedian in the Age of Cancel Culture
For those who have been watching “Bachelor in Paradise” this season, things look different down in Mexico. For the first time ever, the summer series is not being led by Chris Harrison. Following the longtime host’s controversial departure earlier this year, the gig is being filled by a rotating slew of celebrities: former boy bander Lance Bass, rapper Lil Jon, actor Tituss Burgess, Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams and comedian David Spade, who kicked off the season earlier this month and ended his quick turn as host on last night’s episode.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0