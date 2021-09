It’s no surprise that Steamboat Springs-based outdoor equipment brand Big Agnes has committed to using 100% renewable energy to power each of its three U.S. facilities. “The outdoor industry — and certainly Big Agnes is a big part of that here in the U.S. and in Colorado — is really working hard to try to reduce our impacts,” said Len Zanni, co-owner of Big Agnes. “We’re trying to do that on a lot of different fronts from manufacturing, materials and certainly things like energy use.”