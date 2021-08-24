Opinion: Fast track to turmoil?
A happy and secure life does not mean immediate gratification. We have heard these words before, “I want it all and I want it now.” Wanting the things of life as quickly as possible is natural. Some climb the career ladder quickly achieving epic heights at young ages. Many burn the candle at both ends in order to have the biggest house the finance company will allow. Some want to have a certain number of children by a certain age along with a mega career, housing, cars and all that a segment of society considers successful.www.pineandlakes.com
Comments / 0